In DFW, 2017 has been the warmest start to a year on record

An unusually warm 2017 shows no signs of cooling down.
With the first three months behind us, it’s been the warmest start to a year on record at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, with an average temperature of 59.1 degrees, shattering the old record of 58 degrees from 1907.
“It’s early but we definitely started off the year warm and dry,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Huckaby. “I think one of the most interesting statistics was the average high temperature for January through March was exactly 70 degrees. That tells you how warm it was.”
Other highlights this year, by the numbers:
65.7 degrees, average temperature in March, 8.1 degrees above normal. It was the second warmest March on record and the hottest in 102 years.
92 degrees on March 20, a record high for that day.
60.1 degrees, average temperature in February, the warmest on record, beating 58.4 degrees in 1976.
20 degrees, the last freeze this winter, on Jan. 8. If that holds it will be the earliest last freeze on record. Currently, the record for the earliest last freeze is Feb. 5, 2000.
9.92 inches of rainfall this year, which is 1.36 inches above normal.
The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range outlooks continue to show above normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation into the start of summer.
State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said springtime rains are sometimes crucial for staving off summertime heat.
“There’s not much correlation between winter and summer temperatures,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “It can be matter of if we get a lot of rain in April and May.”
