Sunday’s record rainfall led by 3.52 inches in Mansfield

Sunday’s rainfall in North Texas pushed the yearly average above normal. At Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, a record 2.14 inches fell, besting the previous record of .87 from 1910.
For the year, 9.92 inches have been measured at DFW, which is 1.45 inches above normal. Last year at this time we had received 5.91 inches.
Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the amounts were impressive, with Chris Osburn in Mansfield recording 3.52 inches.
Arlington Heights
Brent Hyder 2.50 inches
Benbrook
Chris Pillmore 2.28
Briar Oaks
Gary Rockers 1.83
Candleridge
Robert McClendon 1.96
Crestwood
Tom Castillon 2.31
Crowley
Mary L. Walls 2.21
Eagle Mountain Lake
Henry Roberts 2.70
Forest Hill
Sonny Norrell 1.08
Granbury
Buddy Almy 3.50
Lake Worth
Vivian White 2.23
Lakeside/Lake Worth
Kathy Stockard 2.20
Lost Creek
Cecil Eppers 2.40
Mansfield
Zeno Pfau 2.17
Chris Osburn 3.52
Meadowbrook (east)
Charlie Herring 1.32
Pantego
Patsy Seeton 1.50
Ridglea (west)
Bob Barry 2.41
Ridgmar
Bill Royer 0.58
Saginaw
Keith McDaniel 3.00
Springtown
Joe Samson 1.61
TCU area
Gerald Wall 2.02
Northeast Tarrant County
Bedford
Mark Vozar 1.45
Colleyville
Debra Minea 1.32
Grapevine
Bonnie McHugh 1.50
Haltom City
Harry DuBois 2.80
Haslet
Don Buchanan 2.46
Hurst
Rebecca Atwell 1.80
Cyndi Evans 1.55
Keller
Bob Pollard 2.50
Southlake
Gary Monigold 1.50
Summerfields
Charlcia Bullard 2.20
Arlington area
Arlington (north)
Kent Rasmussen 2.43
Arlington (east)
Charles Bartos 3.20
Arlington (west)
Jim Carroll 1.53
Arlington (south)
David Elmore 2.11
Comments