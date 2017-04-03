Fort Worth

April 3, 2017 3:18 PM

Sunday’s record rainfall led by 3.52 inches in Mansfield

Staff report

Sunday’s rainfall in North Texas pushed the yearly average above normal. At Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, a record 2.14 inches fell, besting the previous record of .87 from 1910.

For the year, 9.92 inches have been measured at DFW, which is 1.45 inches above normal. Last year at this time we had received 5.91 inches.

Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the amounts were impressive, with Chris Osburn in Mansfield recording 3.52 inches.

Arlington Heights

Brent Hyder 2.50 inches

Benbrook

Chris Pillmore 2.28

Briar Oaks

Gary Rockers 1.83

Candleridge

Robert McClendon 1.96

Crestwood

Tom Castillon 2.31

Crowley

Mary L. Walls 2.21

Eagle Mountain Lake

Henry Roberts 2.70

Forest Hill

Sonny Norrell 1.08

Granbury

Buddy Almy 3.50

Lake Worth

Vivian White 2.23

Lakeside/Lake Worth

Kathy Stockard 2.20

Lost Creek

Cecil Eppers 2.40

Mansfield

Zeno Pfau 2.17

Chris Osburn 3.52

Meadowbrook (east)

Charlie Herring 1.32

Pantego

Patsy Seeton 1.50

Ridglea (west)

Bob Barry 2.41

Ridgmar

Bill Royer 0.58

Saginaw

Keith McDaniel 3.00

Springtown

Joe Samson 1.61

TCU area

Gerald Wall 2.02

Northeast Tarrant County

Bedford

Mark Vozar 1.45

Colleyville

Debra Minea 1.32

Grapevine

Bonnie McHugh 1.50

Haltom City

Harry DuBois 2.80

Haslet

Don Buchanan 2.46

Hurst

Rebecca Atwell 1.80

Cyndi Evans 1.55

Keller

Bob Pollard 2.50

Southlake

Gary Monigold 1.50

Summerfields

Charlcia Bullard 2.20

Arlington area

Arlington (north)

Kent Rasmussen 2.43

Arlington (east)

Charles Bartos 3.20

Arlington (west)

Jim Carroll 1.53

Arlington (south)

David Elmore 2.11

