Yep! A house got stuck on a downtown Fort Worth street

Yep, that was a house stuck on West Seventh Street on Monday afternoon downtown, causing a traffic headache.
It wasn’t just any house. It was the yellow Trinity Habitat for Humanity house that was finished by volunteers during the weekend.
A large truck was moving the house, but it got stuck at the corner of West Seventh and Houston streets, going the wrong way — east in the westbound lanes.
The house was headed for the Hillside Morningside area southeast of downtown.
Authorities closed West Seventh between Houston and Taylor streets for more than an hour as crews worked to straighten out the congestion.
“There’s a traffic unit at location attempting to assist,” officer Brad Perez said in an email as crews worked on the problem. “They are waiting on a tow truck to arrive.”
City trucks also were at the scene, raising the traffic signal lights at West Seventh and Throckmorton streets to clear the way for the large truck and house.
The truck and house were out of the way by about 2:30 p.m.
