Victim in fatal stabbing identified as Fort Worth woman

A woman found dead inside of a truck on Azle Avenue Friday morning has been identified as Tijuana Terry, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.
Terry, 36, of Fort Worth, died from a stab wound to her neck and her death has been ruled a homicide, the medial examiner’s office ruled.
Terry was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Azle Avene in the truck, which was in a grassy area near the street.
No one has been arrested in the slaying, police said Monday.
Officers were initially dispatched to Azle Avenue and Santos Drive, near Northwest Loop 820, on a shooting call.
When they arrived, they found the woman inside a truck with stab wounds in her upper torso, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had not released any other details as of Monday.
