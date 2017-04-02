Car crashes into Fort Worth fire truck

A fire engine was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on Interstate 820 on the city’s southeast side.
Lt. Kyle Falkner, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, said the crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. at East Loop 820 and Sun Valley Drive as fire crews were blocking the roadway because of a previous accident.
Two people from the first crash were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries but none were reported as a result of the second collision, Falkner said.
The firetruck remained in service for the day.
“The damage was minor enough that crews stayed in service for the rest of the shift,” Falkner said.
Details were not available from Fort Worth police about what may have caused the car to crash into the fire engine.
