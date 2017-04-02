Former Dallas elementary teacher sentenced in child porn case

A Saginaw man who had taught fourth grade at a Dallas school has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prions on a child pornography charge.
U.S. District Judge John McBryde sentenced Mark Stutheit, 59, on Friday to 121 months on the charge of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Stutheit also must register as a sex offender to authorities after his release.
Stutheit had pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2016, just months after his arrest last summer.
He had faced a maximum of 20 years on the charge.
Stutheit had taught at Reinhardt Elementary School in Dallas.
Federal agents began an investigation in June 2016 after receiving a tip from an undercover officer with Queensland, Australia, police. The officer told agents about exchanging emails with Stutheit about the sexual exploitation of children.
On June 23, 2016, agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Stutheit’s home in Saginaw.
Numerous files of child porn were found on Stutheit’s computer and mobile devices, according to federal court documents.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments