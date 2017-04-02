Storms expected to drop lots of rain on North Texas

North Texans should not make any outdoor plans Sunday.
Forecasters say heavy rainfall totals are expected for much of North Texas and some storms could be severe.
A flash flood watch for Tarrant County and many other North Texas counties is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
“Our main weather threat could be damaging winds,” meteorologist Jason Godwin said Sunday in a telephone interview, referring to Tarrant County. Godwin is with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Tornado warnings and watches were in effect for counties just south of Fort Worth, and several counties near Houston and San Antonio Sunday morning.
Heavy rainfall totals are expected to reach Tarrant County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches appear likely across North Texas, and some neighborhoods could see as much as four inches.
The storm system is rumbling through Texas toward the lower Mississippi Valley and could pelt the region with large hail and cause flash-flooding and spawn tornadoes.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the storms are likely to cause significant wind damage near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor in east Texas and Louisiana throughout the day and into Sunday night. It says there is a risk of baseball-sized hail and tornadoes, including strong ones, in that area.
North Texas could use the moisture.
Last month, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport recorded 1.06 inches of rain which was 2.43 inches below normal for the area, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. The wettest March was in 2002 when storms dropped 7.39 inches of rain.
Rain chances are at 90 percent Sunday for Tarrant County. Daytime temperatures should be in the upper 60s.
Godwin said the storms should be out of Fort Worth by Sunday evening.
It will be dry for commuters on Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s during the day.
Slight rain chances return on Tuesday night, but then it’s dry the rest of the week.
Daytime temperatures for the week should be in the 70s.
North Texans will wake up to some chilly temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 40s.
This report contains information from the Associated Press.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
