Arrest made in killing of 23-year-old man in south Fort Worth

Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old in south Fort Worth last month.
Juan Jesus Villarreal is booked in the Mansfield Jail facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of Moses Prieto on March 15. He was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and has bond set at $250,000, records show.
Officers arrived about 3:30 a.m. on March 15 to the 4700 block of Westcreek Drive, where they found Prieto lying wounded in the street.
Prieto was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 5:04 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
No other details in the case were available Saturday.
