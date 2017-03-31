Fort Worth

Body found in Eagle Mountain Lake believed to be missing 64-year-old man

By Ryan Osborne

EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE

A body found in Eagle Mountain Lake on Friday is believed to be that of a missing 64-year-old man.

Douglas Robert Hodgson was last seen Tuesday at the Fort Worth Anglers Club in Azle, according to a news release from the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Hodgson left the anglers club in a 1993 Duracraft boat and headed north on the lake. He was reported missing the next day, the news release said.

The body of a man matching Hodgson’s description was found about 5 p.m. Friday by officers from the water district and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials were still investigating the incident Friday night.

