Body found in Eagle Mountain Lake believed to be missing 64-year-old man

A body found in Eagle Mountain Lake on Friday is believed to be that of a missing 64-year-old man.
Douglas Robert Hodgson was last seen Tuesday at the Fort Worth Anglers Club in Azle, according to a news release from the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Hodgson left the anglers club in a 1993 Duracraft boat and headed north on the lake. He was reported missing the next day, the news release said.
The body of a man matching Hodgson’s description was found about 5 p.m. Friday by officers from the water district and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Officials were still investigating the incident Friday night.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments