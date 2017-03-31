Fort Worth

March 31, 2017 5:25 PM

Grand jury indicts man accused of burying Zuzu Verk’s body

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ALPINE

A second person has been indicted in the death of Zuzu Verk, the college student from Fort Worth whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in far west Texas in February.

Christopher Estrada, 28, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment, which accused him of burying Verk’s body in October.

Verk, 21, was last seen the night of Oct. 12, when she went to her boyfriend’s apartment in Alpine, where she attended Sul Ross State University.

Her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, 21, was indicted on a murder charge on March 17. Fabian and Estrada are friends, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Estrada was charged with tampering with a corpse, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Brewster County Jail and his bail was set at $500,000, according to the indictment.

Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

Friends gather in Keller as authorities continue searching for the missing student in West Texas.

 

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos