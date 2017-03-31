Grand jury indicts man accused of burying Zuzu Verk’s body

A second person has been indicted in the death of Zuzu Verk, the college student from Fort Worth whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in far west Texas in February.
Christopher Estrada, 28, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment, which accused him of burying Verk’s body in October.
Verk, 21, was last seen the night of Oct. 12, when she went to her boyfriend’s apartment in Alpine, where she attended Sul Ross State University.
Her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, 21, was indicted on a murder charge on March 17. Fabian and Estrada are friends, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Estrada was charged with tampering with a corpse, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Brewster County Jail and his bail was set at $500,000, according to the indictment.
