Woman found stabbed to death in truck in northwest Fort Worth, police say

A woman was found fatally stabbed inside a truck in northwest Fort Worth on Friday morning, police said.
Officers were initially dispatched about 11 a.m. to Azle Avenue and Santos Drive, near Northwest Loop 820, on a shooting call.
When they arrived, they found the woman inside a truck with stab wounds in her upper torso, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Further details were not being released by police Friday evening. Detectives were still investigating.
