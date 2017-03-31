Fort Worth

Motorist accused of attacking driver with license plate after Loop 820 accident

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

Police are searching for a motorist accused of attacking another driver with a license plate after an accident March 15.

Two motorists were initially involved in the accident, which happened about 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northeast Loop 820, near Interstate 35, according to a police report.

When one of the drivers tried to exchange insurance information, he was “suddenly assaulted” by the other, a police news release said.

A third motorist pulled up to the scene and also assaulted the victim, police said. The third driver then ripped the license plate off the victim’s car and attacked him with it, cutting his cheek, according to the news release.

Police on Friday released photos of the two suspects, including a photo of one crouched and holding the license plate.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police at 817-392-4616.

