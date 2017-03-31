Memorial scheduled for Fort Worth brothers electrocuted near park

A candlelight memorial for the two Fort Worth brothers who were electrocuted this week is planned for Friday evening, family said.
The gathering will be at 6:30 p.m. at Oakland Lake Park, 1645 Lake Shore Drive, near where Alex Lopez, 12, and Isaiah Lopez, 11, died Wednesday evening.
The boys were playing with friends in a wooded area in the north end of the park when the incident happened.
Angela Jenkins, their former stepmother who was speaking for the family on Thursday, said Alex had stepped into a puddle when the shock from nearby downed power lines electrocuted him. Isaiah, standing nearby, reached for his brother, trying to save him, but the shock electrocuted him, too.
Richard Zavala, city parks and recreation director, said Thursday that Oakland Lake Park was a “high priority” for checking for downed power lines after storms early Wednesday.
But city workers didn’t come across the lines that killed the brothers because they were in a “very remote,” low-traffic area, Zavala said.
“It was in the utility easement beyond the parkland and beyond the developed area of the parkland,” Zavala said.
The brothers played often at the park, Jenkins said, and they lived nearby with their grandmother. They attended an International Leadership of Texas charter school in North Richland Hills.
Parents at the school organized a GoFundMe page for the boys’ funeral expenses.
“Alex (Jose) and Isaiah Lopez were bright lights,” the page said.
