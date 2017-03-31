Alleged assault at Jacqueline Craig’s home leads to high school lockdown

A domestic disturbance involving teens at the home of Jacqueline Craig led to a brief lockdown at Southwest High School Friday after the suspect in the alleged assault fled to an area near school, Fort Worth police said.
The suspect was at a residence near the campus and taken into custody, police said.
Craig and her two daughters were arrested by Fort Worth police Officer William Martin last December after she called 911 to report that her 7-year-old son had been choked by the neighbor for littering. Their arrest was posted to Facebook, where it went viral.
In the Friday incident, officers were called to the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail about 7:40 a.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance, said Officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman. The 911 caller reported that her daughter’s 15-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her daughter, the police report said.
The caller, who was not identified, informed officers that the suspect had left the location and was believed to have a gun. Police then received a report that the suspect was near Southwest and the school was placed on lockdown.
Police located the teen, took him into custody and the lockdown was lifted. Valle said the gun had not been located as of 10:30 a.m.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
The video from the December incident showed Martin pointing a Taser and wrestling the woman and one of her daughters to the ground and handcuffing them. It began shortly after Martin arrived and showed the situation escalating quickly.
Charges filed after that episode against Craig and her 19-year-old daughter were dropped in late January when the department also announced that the neighbor, Itamar Vardi, would be charged with assault by contact.
“The Police Department recognizes we must work to repair the fractured relationships to our community,” the department said in a news release in January. “We are committed to ensuring all Fort Worth police officers live up to restoring the trust you have lost in the our department.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
