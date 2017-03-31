Couple dies after motorcycle crash near Fort Worth Cultural District

A Fort Worth couple died in a motorcycle crash near the Fort Worth Cultural District early Friday, police said.
Michael Valdez, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:17 a.m. in the 3300 block of Trail Drive, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Mary Valdez, 39, was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital where she died shortly afterward.
Police confirmed the two were husband and wife.
More than a dozen police units responded to the crash. No other details were available as of 7 a.m. Friday.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
