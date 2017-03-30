Azle man accused of shooting at neighbor on a riding lawn mower

An Azle man was in custody Thursday after a deputy says that he shot at his neighbor who was on a riding lawn mower going to the mailbox.
Ernest B. Stasulli, 66, told a Parker County deputy he fired one shot in the air “to scare” his neighbor, according to an arrest report.
No injuries were reported in the shooting which occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Spring Valley Circle.
A deputy responded to call in reference to a person with a weapon.
When the deputy arrived, Stasulli’s neighbor reported he was on his riding lawn mower going to his mailbox at the end of the street when Stasulli began yelling at him as he passed Stasulli’s home.
The victim said Stasulli was hiding behind a tree with a brown rifle. A .22-caliber rifle was later recovered from Stasulli.
Stasulli fired two to three shots in the air, the victim told the deputy.
The victim got his mail and was returning home on his riding lawn mower when Stasulli pointed the rifle at him and fired two to three more rounds.
The victim drove as fast as he could back to his home and called the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Stasulli told the deputy he fired only one blank round in the air and he did not have any live ammunition, according to the report. Once the rifle was retrieved, the deputy found numerous loose .22-caliber bullets and a full box of bullets.
Stasulli was arrested without incident.
Stasulli remained in the Parker County Jail Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail, facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
