Fort Worth

March 30, 2017 12:48 PM

Children electrocuted near Fort Worth park were brothers, report says

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

The two children electrocuted Wednesday night in east Fort Worth were identified by relatives as brothers Alex Lopez, 12, and Isaiah Lopez, 11, according to WFAA-TV.

The boys were killed when they came across downed power lines in a heavily wooded area near Oakland Lake Park, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, Fire Department spokesman.

WFAA reported that Isaiah Lopez died trying to save his older brother.

Firefighters were called to the incident about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness had reported that two children were electrocuted near the park, which is close to Oakland Boulevard and Interstate 30.

When fire crews arrived, the power lines were still energized and arcing, a Fire Department news release said. A grass fire had also been ignited by the lines.

Oncor workers arrived and cut power to the lines, allowing firefighters and MedStar crews to access the two children. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Falkner said the power lines were likely downed by the storm that blew through early Wednesday, though Oncor was still investigating Thursday.

In a statement, Oncor said: “A tragic accident has occurred. Oncor is currently working with authorities to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and employees is the foundation for everything we do. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the family. We urge all our customers to treat every power line as if it’s energized.”

Alex Lopez and Isaiah Lopez attended the International Leadership of Texas charter school at the district’s North Richland Hills campus, the school confirmed in a statement. Guidance counselors were being made available to students and staff, the statement said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos