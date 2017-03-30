DFW could see multiple rounds of storms, heavy rain this weekend

After two rounds of severe weather this week, another storm system will move into North Texas just in time to potentially ruin weekend plans.
“We do have quite a bit of outdoor events this weekend so everyone will need to pay attention to the weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez. “The main threats right now look like damaging winds and a low tornado threat.”
A dryline is expected to form west of Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. The key ingredient will be moisture. Will there be enough to set off storms?
“It’s not looking like widespread coverage,” Hernandez said. “If we do have thunderstorms they will be severe, more likely on Saturday afternoon. It’s looking like a 40 percent chance for Saturday and more widespread rain event on Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain.”
2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Marginal Risk: across surrounding areas of the cen... https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/6avR9Gfezj— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) March 30, 2017
The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas listed as a marginal risk, the lowest category, for severe storms on Saturday.
By the time it ends, most of North Texas could see an inch to an inch and a half of rain. The rain is expected to be much heavier south of the Metroplex toward Houson and Austin.
So far three tornadoes — an EF-1 in Lewisville, an EF-0 in North Fort Worth and an EF-0 on the Watauga-Keller line — have been confirmed. Straight line winds as high as 95 mph were determined to be the cause of extensive damage in Rockwall.
