March 30, 2017 11:14 AM

DFW could see multiple rounds of storms, heavy rain this weekend

By Bill Hanna

After two rounds of severe weather this week, another storm system will move into North Texas just in time to potentially ruin weekend plans.

“We do have quite a bit of outdoor events this weekend so everyone will need to pay attention to the weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez. “The main threats right now look like damaging winds and a low tornado threat.”

A dryline is expected to form west of Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. The key ingredient will be moisture. Will there be enough to set off storms?

“It’s not looking like widespread coverage,” Hernandez said. “If we do have thunderstorms they will be severe, more likely on Saturday afternoon. It’s looking like a 40 percent chance for Saturday and more widespread rain event on Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain.”

The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas listed as a marginal risk, the lowest category, for severe storms on Saturday.

By the time it ends, most of North Texas could see an inch to an inch and a half of rain. The rain is expected to be much heavier south of the Metroplex toward Houson and Austin.

So far three tornadoes — an EF-1 in Lewisville, an EF-0 in North Fort Worth and an EF-0 on the Watauga-Keller line — have been confirmed. Straight line winds as high as 95 mph were determined to be the cause of extensive damage in Rockwall.

Burleson man rides out storm in greenhouse

A brand new nursery in Burleson is scheduled to open on Saturday but it was walloped by the early-morning storms. Scott Peterson, the owner of Roots Garden Center, was in his green house laying down plants about 2:15 a.m. when the wind ripped the roof off

Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

James Hunter's mobile home was damaged when a tree fell on it as the storm passed through Mansfield

