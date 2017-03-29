Two children electrocuted by downed power lines in east Fort Worth

Two children, both boys, were electrocuted by downed power lines Wednesday evening near a park in east Fort Worth, a fire official said.
The incident happened near the 1500 block of Oakland Place in a heavily wooded area near Oakland Lake Park, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, Fire Department spokesman. The park is near Oakland Boulevard and Interstate 30.
Fire Department and Oncor crews were still investigating at the scene at 7:30 p.m.
Falkner could not yet confirm the ages or genders of the victims.
