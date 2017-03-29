Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is suspect in Dallas kidnapping

A man questioned by Fort Worth police in a home invasion shooting Tuesday has been arrested in a Dallas kidnapping case.
James Ernest Floyd, 50, was being held Wednesday at the Kaufman County Jail, Dallas police said.
Fort Worth police said a person of interest had been questioned in Terrell, east of Dallas, on Tuesday evening in the shooting in far west Fort Worth, which injured a married couple.
Fort Worth police have not released Floyd’s name, but Dallas police confirmed that he was arrested on a kidnapping warrant in Terrell.
Floyd’s connection to the Fort Worth case remained unclear Wednesday.
Police were called about noon Tuesday to a home in the 10200 block of Cool Spring Drive where a woman reported being robbed and shot.
Officer Tamara Valle, a police spokeswoman, said the woman and her husband were found “assaulted,” but their names and further details about their injuries have not been released.
According to a WFAA-TV report, police identified the couple as John and Diane Porter, both 69.
The couple’s Kia Sorento SUV was stolen during the incident and later found in Terrell.
In the Dallas case, Floyd is accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in the 1500 block of East Louisiana, in south Dallas, about 3 p.m. Sunday. Floyd then drove the victim to Terrell and released him, police said. The victim told detectives that he knew Floyd.
Floyd is a registered sex offender who was convicted in the rape of a 19-year-old woman in 1983, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
