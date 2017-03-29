Teens vandalized, stole cash from far north Fort Worth elementary, police say

Police are searching for three teenagers accused of vandalizing and stealing from an elementary school in far north Fort Worth this week.
The break-in happened about 2 a.m. Monday at Freedom Elementary School in the 5400 block of Wall Price Keller Road, according to a police news release.
The teens broke out several windows with hammers, police said, and also stole medicine from the school nurse’s office and stole about $60 from a cash register in the library.
The suspects, who are white, were seen on surveillance video wearing bandanas and sunglasses. Police believe they are in middle school or high school.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact detectives at 817-392-4697.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
