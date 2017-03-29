Bee-lieve it or not: Keeper moves 160-pound hive from Crowley home

One man knows that beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.
A Crowley family enlisted the help of a beekeeper after a couple of bees in their home turned into 20 or 30, Hughes family members told WFAA-TV.
“I did not expect it to be a 160-pound beehive — crazy,” Mark Hughes said.
Aaron Garcia, a beekeeper with Bee Charmer in Fort Worth, has been working with bees since he was a kid, according to WFAA-TV. After searching around the house, he located the hive, which had honey “literally oozing” into the home.
Garcia told the station it was the second-largest hive he’d come across this year. The hive was a foot tall, 5 feet long and had likely been there about a year.
The honey was what made it so heavy, he told WFAA-TV, because of its density.
“They had made the beehive perfectly fit the area it needed to fit in,” Hughes said.
Garcia relocated the queen and the hive to his farm, which is already buzzing with several other colonies, and the Hughes are bumble-free.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
