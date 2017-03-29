Officials identify woman fatally shot in west Fort Worth parking lot

The woman who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a west Fort Worth apartment complex has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as Rosa Garcia, 37, no address listed.
Fort Worth police were called to a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Tamara Valle, a Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers found the woman ,with a gunshot wound, lying next to a vehicle, Valle said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.
Further information about the shooting was not available Wednesday.
Mark David Smith
