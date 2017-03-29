Fort Worth

March 29, 2017 8:17 AM

Suspect at large after injuring woman in Fort Worth drive-by shooting

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police said a suspect is at large after a drive-by shooting injured one Wednesday morning in southeast Fort Worth.

As strong winds and heavy rain swept across the city about 2:30 a.m., police arrived to the 4500 block of Jennifer Court where a woman had been shot by a drive-by suspect, said Officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large Wednesday morning. Police did not release any identifying information.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Fort Worth

