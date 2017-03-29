Suspect at large after injuring woman in Fort Worth drive-by shooting

Police said a suspect is at large after a drive-by shooting injured one Wednesday morning in southeast Fort Worth.
As strong winds and heavy rain swept across the city about 2:30 a.m., police arrived to the 4500 block of Jennifer Court where a woman had been shot by a drive-by suspect, said Officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is still at large Wednesday morning. Police did not release any identifying information.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
