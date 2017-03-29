More than 100,000 lack power, some schools close after storm roars through North Texas

A spring storm system packing strong winds and heavy rains raced through North Texas early Wednesday, damaging homes, bringing down trees, power lines and knocking out power to thousands of residents, forcing school closures in Mansfield, Glen Rose and Arlington.
Schools were closed down entirely in the Mansfield and Glen Rose districts, as well as the Southeast campus of Tarrant County College in Arlington. Some schools were closed in the Arlington district (see complete running list at bottom of story).
Damage from the strong winds were reported from Rockwall to Keller as the storms arrived early in the morning, but left in a hurry. The damage was wreaking havoc with the commute in the Dallas area, but most major roads in Tarrant County were unscathed.
Apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth. Looks like a facade fell. Fire fighters say no one was hurt. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/TvFZTTAXth— Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) March 29, 2017
The early Wednesday storms knocked out power to more than 140,000 residents in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Collin counties as of 6:55 a.m., according to the Oncor website. Tarrant County had more than 97,523 residents without power. Dallas County had more than 33,398, Collin County had more than 6,510 and Denton County had more than 2,809.
Mansfield school district closed all campuses Wednesday due to several power outages in the area.
Keller police reported damage at a Home Depot on U.S. 377 and downed power lines had caused officers to close down U.S. 377 at North Tarrant Parkway. Keller Independent School District will be open today but officials are planning for longer travel times because several intersections were without power.
The Denton County Transportation Authority suspended A-train service between Denton and Old Town because of the storms. Trains will operate between Old Town and Trinity Mills. Buses will operate between Denton and Old Town, according to DCTA officials.
“Passengers should expect considerable delays all morning,” DCTA officials said in a news release.
One of the downed power poles at 377/North Tarrant pic.twitter.com/MBsKaFnjCK— Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) March 29, 2017
A wind gust of 83 mph was reported early Wednesday in north Fort Worth by the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. Other wind gusts reported included 75 mph in Frisco, 65 mph in Granbury, and 62 mph in Denton.
Someone's new Lexus on Cat Mountain didn't make it. pic.twitter.com/pJs9vDhlV9— Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) March 29, 2017
Arlington Municipal Airport had no power as of 6:20 a.m. after reports of multiple downed power lines, an operations official said. One plane was damaged but no details were immediately available on the extent.
Tarrant County College announced that its southeast campus in Arlington would be closed until further notice because of the power outage.
Fox4 News showed large trees uprooted in North Richland Hills. Several homes in Rockwall had damage from the strong winds, according to WFAA-TV.
Fort Worth Fire Department battled a fire for about an hour around 3 a.m. at a gas station and small strip mall on Boat Club Road in Fort Worth that occurred as the severe weather moved through the area. No injuries were reported but damage from the weather and fire was being assessed early Wednesday, said Lt. Kyle Falker, department spokesman.
At least 5 homes in Dalton Ranch community in Rockwall w serious damage. Live report @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/HtaSPll6xY— saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) March 29, 2017
“The strong winds caused the most damage from these storms,” metorologist Jennifer Dunn of the National Weather Service said Wednesday. “We will have survey teams out to view the damages.”
Dunn said damage came from straight line winds and there was no confirmation of tornadoes.
Most of the rain is expected to move out of the area in a few hours.
Residents will get a break for a few days, but rain chances return for the weekend.
Officers from @kellerpolice are helping clean up a Home Depot shed that was lifted and destroyed in overnight storms. 377 & Tarrant Parkway. pic.twitter.com/IQ2Aog3T8d— Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) March 29, 2017
Winds strong enough to blow over several sections of a brick wall near Ponselle Dr. and S. Matlock Rd in Arlington. @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/UEDpnzCkDK— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 29, 2017
Staff writer Azia Branson contributed this report.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
School closings:
- Mansfield Independent School District — all campuses
- Tarrant County College — Southeast campus (Arlington)
- Arlington Independent School District — Arlington Collegiate, Bowie, Seguin and Venture high schools; Newcomer Center; Barnett, Nichols, Ousley and Turning Point junior high schools; Ashworth, Bebensee, Beckham, Bryant, Butler, Fitzgerald, Pearcy, Starrett, West and Williams elementary schools.
- Glen Rose Independent School District — all campuses
