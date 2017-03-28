Gangster pimps ‘Spud,’ ‘Spank’ sentenced for child sex trafficking

Two more members of the street gang Polywood Crips are headed to federal prison for their roles in a child sex trafficking operation.
On Monday in a Fort Worth federal courtroom, Alvin “Spank” Lane, 32, received a sentence of 166 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children in October.
Audry “Spud” Lane, 29, got 280 months for the same federal charge. He pleaded guilty in November.
According to federal agents, the Lanes acted as pimps for girls, some as young as 16 and 17, and women they trafficked.
Some girls who did not obey were gang raped, federal agents said in a federal court documents. Some gang members posted numerous videos and photos on Facebook instructing others on how to pimp. Videos also showed one gang member counting money with various sex trafficking victims, the release said.
Three members of the gang got lengthy federal prison sentences Monday for their roles in a child sex trafficking operation that involved several young teenage girls.
Last month, three other gang members were sentenced to prison on federal charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children after pleading guilty. Deon “Spanish Fly” Bonner, 26, was sentenced 30 years; Chad “Ocho Hood Fame” Johnson, 24, got 25 years; and Stanley “Pee Wee” Johnson, 24, received a sentence of 14 years.
All three must register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.
The investigation was conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security investigators and Fort Worth police.
Other defendants who have pleaded guilty to various federal offenses in the case and are awaiting sentencing include: Diwone “Pooh” Nobles; sisters Serrah, 28, and Jessica Arnold, 23; and Katelyn Michelle Ward, 24.
Many of the suspects are believed to have ties with the Polywood Crips, a street gang that operates in the Polytechnic Heights neighborhood of Fort Worth.
According to federal agents, Nobles, Bonner, Chad Johnson, Stanley Johnson, Audry Lane, Katelyn Ward and Alvin Lane all acted as pimps for the girls and women they trafficked.
The suspects kept whatever money was earned from the enterprise and beat the girls as punishment if they did not obey, according to court documents.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
