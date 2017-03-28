Police investigate shooting in west Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting and robbery call Tuesday afternoon in west Fort Worth.
Police responded to the shooting call about noon at the 10200 block of Cool Spring Drive. A 911 caller reported that she had been shot and robbed inside her home, according to the police report.
NBC 5 DFW reported that one person was dead and another was injured but police could not confirm that information as of 1 p.m.
No information on a suspect was released.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
