Crash blocking both southbound lanes on I-35W in north Fort Worth

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

0:34 Woman found shot outside apartments in west Fort Worth

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

0:56 Denton County braces as spring storm passes

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

0:49 $600 million in hail damage takes a long time for body shops to fix

1:37 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?