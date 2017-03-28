Crash blocking both southbound lanes on I-35W in north Fort Worth

A morning-commute crash snarled traffic on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. and blocked both southbound lanes at Meacham Boulevard, according to online police call sheets.
Police were investigating the crash, which possibly involved three vehicles, said Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman Tamara Valle. Information about injuries, if any, was not immediately available.
Traffic was backed up for miles because the vehicles were disabled on the roadway. As of 9:30 a.m., it had not been cleared.
