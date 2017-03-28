More hail, flash floods possible in DFW late Tuesday into Wednesday

Two days after severe storms pounded parts of North Texas with damaging hail and wind, more severe storms are expected late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to pass through DFW from the west, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth has a 30 percent chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m., according to the forecast. The chance increases to 100 percent mainly between 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, and will dump about an inch of rain on the area, but amounts will vary across DFW.
The overnight storm threatens damaging winds, quarter-sized hail and, in areas that just received rain Sunday night, localized flash flooding.
Meteorologists “can’t rule out” a tornado or two touching down during the overnight storms, but a twister isn’t likely, Hernandez said.
Areas just west of DFW will likely receive two rounds of stronger storms Tuesday afternoon and night.
Expect two rounds of storms today. 1st: this afternoon-evening in the west. 2nd: overnight through Wednesday morning. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/YHUC8teV8o— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 28, 2017
The Sunday-night storms brought straight-line winds of 75-85 mph and hail as large as softballs to Denton and Collin counties, mostly sparing Tarrant and Dallas counties. Insurance companies and body shops were busy Monday as residents made damage claims and sought vehicle repairs.
State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said Tuesday he has received 7,500 claims, with most coming from Denton and Collin counties. Of those, 5,100 were for automobiles and 2,400 were for homes.
Pilcic also said some automobile claims are coming from Tarrant and Dallas counties from drivers who were caught in the hail storm.
There were reports of a possible tornado in the Justin area Sunday night, but the National Weather Service surveyed the damage and concluded that it was extremely high straight-line winds.
No rain was recorded at DFW Airport on Sunday night, but Plano got more than half an inch and Sachse, a small suburb north of Dallas, got more than an inch, Hernandez said.
The weather service got reports of drivers in DFW stopping under bridges — in the road — during the severe storms Sunday night. Don’t do that, Hernandez said.
“It’s better to pull off and seek shelter elsewhere,” he said. “[Stopping in the road] puts you in danger and everyone behind you.”
For the rest of the week, smaller chances of rain are expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Then there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and storms Saturday and Saturday night, a 50 percent chance Sunday, a 40 percent chance Sunday night and a 20 percent chance Monday.
“It’s springtime,” Hernandez said. “We’ll be getting storm systems every few days,” if not more often.
High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees for the next several days, except for Thursday, with a high around 70. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
Star-Telegram writer Bill Hanna contributed to this report.
