Taco Bell customers, employees held at gunpoint in Fort Worth robbery

Police are seeking two men accused of robbing a Taco Bell in south Fort Worth and holding several customers at gunpoint.
The incident happened about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday near Sycamore School Road and McCart Avenue, according to a police news release.
One of the suspects, police said, “controlled” several customers in the front of the restaurant, while the other forced the employees to the back of the building.
The suspects then forced the manager to give up cash from the register, police said.
As other customers entered the restaurant, they were held at a gunpoint and one was robbed of personal property.
Police said the suspects were between the ages of 17 and 25. One was wearing a royal blue hooded jacket and long shorts. The other was wearing a dark-color hooded jacket and long pants.
Police released photos from surveillance footage that showed one of the suspects forcing the employees at gunpoint.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at (817) 392-4469.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments