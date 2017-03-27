Mother: TSA pat-down of boy at DFW Airport ‘horrifying’

A Transportation Security Administration official is drawing heavy criticism after a video that shows him patting down a boy at DFW Airport went viral on social media over the weekend.
Jennifer Williamson, the boy’s mother, posted the video to Facebook on Sunday morning, writing that she was “livid” at the TSA agent.
The two-minute clip shows Williamson’s son, Aaron, standing in a security area at the airport. The agent begins patting down the boy’s arms, back and torso before moving to the back of his shorts and the insides of his legs.
We have been through hell this morning. They detained Aaron for well over an hour at DFW. (And deliberately kept us from our flight... we are now on an alternate) We were treated like dogs because I requested they attempt to screen him in other ways per TSA rules. He has SPD and I didn't want my child given a pat down like this. Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying "I don't know what I did. What did I do?" I am livid. Please, share... make this viral like the other children's videos with TSA... I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying. We had two DFW police officers that were called and flanking him on each side. Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in.Posted by Jennifer Williamson on Sunday, March 26, 2017
By Monday afternoon, Williamson’s video had been shared more than 22,000 times on Facebook and had more than 1 million views. Many of the 12,000 comments criticized the TSA agent, saying the pat-down was excessive.
Williamson wrote that her son had been detained by security for more than hour, despite passing through a metal detector without setting off an alarm. She said she had requested that he not be patted down because he has Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), a condition that can cause anxiety in children when they are touched, according to the Star Institute, which specializes in SPD.
At one point, two DFW Airport police officers also got involved, “flanking” her son on each side, Williamson wrote.
“I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying,” her post said. “Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in.”
TSA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
