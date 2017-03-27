Magnolia Avenue hotel project an issue in race for Fort Worth District 9

Fort Worth Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, in seeking her second full term representing District 9, has taken on an opponent who said he filed for the race because he was unhappy with her handling of a controversial zoning case for a hotel near Magnolia Avenue.
In January, Zadeh pushed for council approval of a six-story, 138-room boutique hotel on Henderson Street just north of the ever-burgeoning Magnolia Avenue. Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods opposed the $55 million project, saying it would create too much traffic and destroy the quaint atmosphere of Near Southside.
John Fitzgerald, 30, a reservoir engineer and political newcomer, was the first to speak against the project at a January City Council meeting when zoning changes for the project were approved. Fitzgerald said recently he had a petition with 500 signatures opposing the project.
“She essentially ignored most of our concerns,” Fitzgerald said. “It was how she handled that. I feel she’s not as responsive to the neighborhoods as well as she could be.”
Zadeh, 50, who was first elected in a six-way race in 2014 and who ran unopposed in 2015, acknowledges some residents were not happy with her decision to support the hotel project. But she stands by it. After looking at the compatibility of the project with the zoning, Zadeh said she determined it was the use that “was the least negative.”
Zadeh said the property could have become an office building or an apartment community, which would have raised the ire of the neighborhoods even more.
Zadeh disputes Fitzgerald’s claim that she doesn’t listen to her constituents. She said she regularly attends neighborhood association meetings and encourages residents to get engaged on issues and “in the future of the city.” She answers concerns when they are brought to her, Zadeh said.
Registered voters will cast ballots May 6 to elect a mayor and seven council members. Early voting begins April 24. District 9 is west of Interstate 35W, stretching from Interstate 20 near Edgecliff Village north to Texas 183. The district includes downtown, Near Southside, the TCU area and a section of the near west side
Fitzgerald said he is seeking the District 9 seat to improve communication from City Hall.
Fitzgerald, a cyclist who said he likes to bike the Trinity Trails, wants residents to have a greater say in development in their neighborhoods. The Katy native said he and his wife moved to Ryan Place nearly four years ago from the north Fort Worth Heritage neighborhood, in part to make his work commute to downtown shorter.
When reviewing zoning changes we need to communicate effectively with all parties involved to ensure the change does not negatively affect the quality of life of residents.
John Fitzgerald, candidate District 9 Fort Worth City Council
“Magnolia Avenue is one of our favorite places. We like the community that exists there,” he said. “When reviewing zoning changes we need to communicate effectively with all parties involved to ensure the change does not negatively affect the quality of life of residents.”
Traffic issues
Traffic, parking and flooding are other issues Fitzgerald said he’d focus on.
Transportation, making neighborhoods safe and strong, and managing growth are issues on Zadeh’s platform. A city planner by profession, Zadeh said she is running on her record from the past three years. She lives in Bluebonnet Hills.
Zadeh said she was instrumental in the content of the latest Master Thoroughfare Plan, a long-range document designed to guide the city’s growth plan and transportation needs, and the city’s complete streets policy. Under the policy, transportation projects will be reviewed to make sure they allow for safe and comfortable travel by all people, regardless of transportation choice, age or ability.
She also said it was a goal to get the city parks department to buy 1.35 acres at 1616 Hemphill St. to expand Fire Station Park to 3 acres. The extra land adds much-needed green space to the urban core, Zadeh said.
We must continue to focus on quality of life and work to ensure that development, both new and adapted reuse, contribute to goals of walkable healthy communities where people can live work and play.
Ann Zadeh, incumbent District 9 Fort Worth City Council
“Growth can be exciting and beneficial,” Zadeh said. “We must continue to focus on quality of life and work to ensure that development, both new and adapted reuse, contribute to goals of walkable healthy communities where people can live, work and play. I will continue to encourage public participation and sound decision-making on all levels.”
Zadeh said when she travels to other cities, she likes to watch the public access television station to see issues other cities are facing and how they are addressing them. She said she’s picked up some good ideas.
“I love Fort Worth and I want it to be the best it can be,” Zadeh said.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
Comments