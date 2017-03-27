Fort Worth selling its portion of the Windham Building to Tarrant County

With the exception of a prisoner-intake facility, the Fort Worth Police Department will be out of the Thomas R. Windham Building downtown in about a year. It has shared the building with Tarrant County for more than three decades.
The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to approve selling its portion of the building, at 350 W. Belknap St., to the county for $13.5 million. The city and county jointly built the eight-story structure, which opened in 1984. The city owns the basement and first through fourth floors.
The county owns the remaining four floors, which have served as an annex to the Tarrant County Jail.
As part of the sale, the city signed a 10-year lease for a nearly 14,000-square-foot portion of the basement it uses for its prisoner-intake facility. The city will pay $154,050 annually for the first five years of the lease, with the rent adjusted after that. The city will have two five-year renewal options.
The building once housed the Police Department’s headquarters, but those moved to the $97 million Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 W. Felix St. when it opened in 2015. A few departments within the Police Department remained downtown, including a number of detectives.
Those operations will move to the former police and fire training facility at 1000 Calvert St. by April 30, 2018.
“This has always been in the works,” Jay Chapa, an assistant city manager, said of the sale.
Tarrant County Administrator G.K. Maenius said County Commissioners will consider the sale and lease at its April 4 meeting. Maenius was not sure if the building will be renamed once the city is out of it. It was named the Windham Building in 2001, after the late Fort Worth police chief.
“Names on county buildings are important to us,” Maenius said. “Those discussions have not taken place yet.”
An attached four-level, 319-space parking garage and an adjacent parking lot are included in the sale to the county.
The city said it will use $3.5 million in sale proceeds to pay down an interfund loan. More than $20.5 million was used from the Solid Waste Fund to help build the Bob Bolen facility. In a report, the city said it has already repaid $10 million of that loan.
The remaining $10 million will be put in the city’s General Capital Projects Fund for infrastructure and facility needs, the city report said.
David Phillips, Tarrant County facilities management director, said the county’s probation offices, which have about 165 employees, as well as justice of the peace and constable offices, will move to 350 W. Belknap St. Those departments are located in county-owned buildings at 200 W. Belknap St. and 300 W. Belknap St., he said.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
Comments