Fort Worth selling its portion of the Windham Building to Tarrant County

0:34 Woman found shot outside apartments in west Fort Worth Pause

0:32 Large hail damages cars in southern Denton county Sunday night

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

3:57 Rio Vista man finds his first car and some of his best memories

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:37 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

0:56 Denton County braces as spring storm passes