Fort Worth police investigating fatal shooting of woman Sunday night

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in west Fort Worth, according to police.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to Tamara Valle, a Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot next to a vehicle, Valle said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died, Valle said. Her identity was not immediately available.
Valle said at 8:30 a.m. that homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available.
