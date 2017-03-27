Hail pummels Denton, Collin counties; more storms coming late Tuesday

Denton and Collin counties were pounded by baseball- and golf ball-size hail Sunday night that took out most of the school buses in one school district, shattered windshields and cracked skylights, setting up North Texas for an encore of spring 2016, the costliest storm year on record.
One tornado was reported by the Justin Fire Department in southern Denton County, but National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said early Monday that the agency had not confirmed whether a twister had touched down.
Tarrant and Dallas counties were mostly spared but Villanueva warned that another round of severe storms is expected late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
“We’re expecting the bulk of the event to be on Wednesday,” Villanueva said. “At this point, the biggest threat appears to be heavy rain.”
Hail damage had a direct impact on operations at the Little Elm school district in Denton County, where 35 of 48 school buses were damaged. Bus routes were running about 2 1/2 hours late because of the damage, but school was starting on time.
School begins at the regular time, today. The buses will run 2 1/2 hours later than normal. This will not cause tardies for those students.— Little Elm ISD (@leisd) March 27, 2017
State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said claims were pouring in from Denton and Collin counties.
“We’re getting claims from Lewisville, Little Elm, Frisco, McKinney and, of course, Argyle,” Pilcic said. “We’re seeing broken windows, skylights and cars so badly damaged they shouldn’t be driven.”
Pilcic said it’s too early to say whether these storms will rival last year’s DFW hail storms because adjusters are just starting to survey the damage.
State Farm had 145,00 hail claims just in Texas last year — 100,000 more than any other state, Pilcic said.
With more storms forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, Pilcic advised homeowners to make short-term fixes.
“Temporary repairs like tarps and plywood are usually covered by your homeowner’s insurance policy,” Pilcic said.
This was the hail in Argyle at our staffs house. pic.twitter.com/i2DWO8UI2h— Pioneer Prepared (@TWUReady) March 27, 2017
Pro Care Collision body shop in Flower Mound was slammed with customers with damaged vehicles.
“It’s pretty severe,” said Kenny Bart at the body shop. “We’re seeing broken windshields and very heavy body damage.”
Roofing contractor SPS Roofing had already received more than 100 calls from customers by 9 a.m. Monday. Calls were coming in from Argyle, Bartonville and other parts of the county.
“I was up on my roof this morning, and it was pretty devastated,” said Fernando Calderon, president of SPS Roofing. “We’ve heard of one house in Argyle where the windows got blown out. It looks like it’s going to be a pretty serious storm.”
Hail was first reported about 5:15 p.m. in Jack County, near the town of Perrin, and was quickly followed by reports of hail in Wise near Decatur, Bridgeport and Runaway Bay.
The Wise County County Sheriff’s Office had two patrol cars with damaged windows.
“I saw hail that was probably ping-pong size,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “It seemed like the further east it went the worst it got.”
The Storm Prediction Center has forecast enhanced threat for severe storms — the third-most serious type of threat — northwest of Fort Worth on Tuesday and enhanced threat in East Texas on Wednesday.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is listed as being under a slight risk for severe storms, the fourth-most serious category, on Tuesday and a marginal risk on Wednesday, the least serious category.
12:45am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: tuesday afternoon and evening over ... https://t.co/rEAejNHwPA pic.twitter.com/Kx87y8ZiE9— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) March 27, 2017
