March 26, 2017 9:30 PM

Hailstorm dodges Tarrant but not counties to north, west

By Patrick M. Walker and Susan McFarland

Storms packing hail and at least one possible tornado passed to the north of Fort Worth on Sunday night but caught Denton County, according to reports.

Softball-size hail was reported in Corinth. Large hail was also reported from Wise County to Collin County.

Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the Denton County tornado warning lasted from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

“Radar indicated a strong rotation in the Justin area,” she said. “In Denton County, most of the reports were hail up to baseball size. We had some funnel reports but have not confirmed a tornado on the ground. We will get damage reports from emergency officials. If someone reports damages, we will go out and take a look.”

When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

The weather phenomenon of ice falling from the sky has hit North Texas hard this spring. But how does hail form and what determines if it comes does in pea-sized chunks, or, as we've seen recently, in much larger and more damaging sizes? This video graphi

Star-Telegram

