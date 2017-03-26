Hailstorm dodges Tarrant but not counties to north, west

Storms packing hail and at least one possible tornado passed to the north of Fort Worth on Sunday night but caught Denton County, according to reports.
Tornado Warning for Denton County has been allowed to expire, but the threat for damaging winds and very large hail persists. #txwx #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 27, 2017
Tornado warned storm near TX Motor Speedway around 7:30 pm tonight. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/a0wu1e5zdQ— Kari Corbin (@karicorbin) March 27, 2017
Softball-size hail was reported in Corinth. Large hail was also reported from Wise County to Collin County.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the Denton County tornado warning lasted from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
“Radar indicated a strong rotation in the Justin area,” she said. “In Denton County, most of the reports were hail up to baseball size. We had some funnel reports but have not confirmed a tornado on the ground. We will get damage reports from emergency officials. If someone reports damages, we will go out and take a look.”
8:11pm: Hail Report: Softball size hail (4.25 inch) just north of Corinth, TX. #dfwwx #texomawx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 27, 2017
