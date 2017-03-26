Parker County crash leaves Coppell man dead in creek bed

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:17 Hulen Mall locked down after robbery suspect hides in Macy's

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

3:57 Rio Vista man finds his first car and some of his best memories

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

0:38 Floating down West 7th in Fort Worth flash flood

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads