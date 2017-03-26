Parker County crash leaves Coppell man dead in creek bed

A Coppell man was killed early Sunday in a single vehicle wreck on Church Road, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The victim was identified as Tajesh Bhakta, 38, who was pronounced dead at 2:06 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. A ruling on his death was pending an autopsy.
His body was located in a Silver Creek, according to the medical examiner’s website.
Sheriff Larry Fowler said Sunday the victim died in a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Church Road.
Details of the fatal wreck were not available Sunday.
The location is in an unincorporated area of northeast Parker County.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments