Suspected robber identified after police find him hiding in Hulen Mall

A robbery suspect who tried to hide in Hulen Mall was identified as Vernon Hassell, police said Sunday.
Hassell, 40, of Clyde remained in the Mansfield Jail Sunday.
He was found in a boiler room at Macy’s, police said.
Police began chasing the suspect after they responded to a robbery call from Lone Star Title Loans in the 6500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from police.
A man wearing a beard, glasses and a purple hooded jacket had robbed the store at gunpoint, the release said. The suspect also carjacked a 2017 Chevrolet truck with dealer tags, police said.
Police tracked the vehicle using the victim’s tracker application and followed it to Hulen Mall, but the suspect had gone inside, police said.
The mall was placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect and later located him.
No injuries were reported.
Hassell was in jail Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail and faces five aggravated robbery charges, according to Mansfield jail records.
Police provided no details on the five robbery charges.
