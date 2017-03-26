Sex offender sentenced for 17 child porn cases in Weatherford

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on 17 counts of possession of child pornography, a prosecutor said.
Cody Vick, 33, of Weatherford, pleaded guilty to the charges last week in the 43rd District Court.
Vick will be eligible for parole in about four years.
Vick is a registered sex offender from his conviction in 2011 for sexual assault of a 16-year-old female. He served two years in prison before he was discharged, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
In the Weatherford porn case, the man was in possession of the child porn on his tablet and in files that he stored in an online account.
Weatherford police began an investigation last year after receiving a “cybertip” from officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible images and videos of child pornography being uploaded on an online account belonging to Vick, Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said in a news release.
“This is the first case that I can recall in which we were able to tie child pornography maintained digitally elsewhere to a defendant in Parker County sufficiently to charge and convict him,” Swain said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
