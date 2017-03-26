Lots of rain chances in forecast for North Texas this week

North Texans with battered windshield wipers should replace them as soon as possible.
Forecasters are calling for showers and thunderstorms for most of the week including a threat of severe weather Sunday.
“It’s a typical spring week in North Texas,” meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said Sunday in a telephone interview.
Tarrant County residents could see isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunday, but the more severe storms should be north of Interstate 20. The severe thunderstorms may include large hail and damaging winds, Villanueva with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said.
Rainfall totals will be less than a half inch on Sunday in Tarrant County. The daytime high should be 84 degrees Sunday.
When it’s not raining, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this week with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Forecasters say the rains should be gone for Monday morning commuters, but there’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.
The best chance of rain for Tarrant County will be Wednesday when storms are expected to dump heavy rains on the area. Rainfall totals could be at almost two inches. There’s an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the NWS office in Fort Worth.
After Wednesday, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain Thursday and another 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
