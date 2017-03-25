Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrest robbery suspect trying to hide in Hulen Mall

By Mitch Mitchell

FORT WORTH Police arrested a robbery suspect at Hulen Mall Saturday after the suspect led them on a brief pursuit and tried to hide in the mall.

The mall was placed on lock down while police searched for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint and carjacked a vehicle, police said. The suspect was reported driving a 2017 burgundy Chevrolet truck.

No injuries were reported. Police began chasing the suspect after they responded to a robbery call from Lone Star Title Loans in the 6500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard about 10:20 a.m., according to a news release from police.

A man wearing a beard, glasses and a purple hoodie had robbed the store at gunpoint, the release said. The suspect also carjacked a 2017 Chevrolet truck with dealer tags, the release said.

Police tracked the vehicle using the complainants tracker application and followed it to Hulen Mall, but the suspect had gone inside, the release said.

The mall was placed on lock down while police searched. The suspect, who has not been identified, was found in a boiler room at Macy’s, according to the release.

