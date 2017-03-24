Last pitch for LaGrave Field? Fort Worth baseball park falls into disrepair

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

3:57 Rio Vista man finds his first car and some of his best memories

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

0:25 Natural gas leak in downtown Fort Worth forces evacuations

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

2:53 Paschal family grieves for baseball star