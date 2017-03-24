Gas fire ignites utility pole in downtown Fort Worth, forces evacuations

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:30 Fort Worth police looking for more information in hit and run that killed 8-year-old

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

3:06 Rangers' Andrew Cashner pitches in minor-league game