Fort Worth

March 24, 2017 1:04 PM

Gas fire ignites utility pole in downtown Fort Worth, forces evacuations

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Buildings in downtown Fort Worth were evacuated around noon Friday after a gas fire ignited a utility pole, according to the Fort Worth police and fire departments.

The gas fire was started around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Pecan Street, according to fire department call sheets. A construction crew reportedly punctured a natural gas main.

A fire department spokesman told the Star-Telegram that the leak was fixed and firefighters will let it burn out.

Several blocks in the immediate area were without power, and several evacuations were made, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Some roads have been closed off, including Weatherford Street, and may cause traffic headaches during the evening commute.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos