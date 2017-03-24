Gas fire ignites utility pole in downtown Fort Worth, forces evacuations

Buildings in downtown Fort Worth were evacuated around noon Friday after a gas fire ignited a utility pole, according to the Fort Worth police and fire departments.
The gas fire was started around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Pecan Street, according to fire department call sheets. A construction crew reportedly punctured a natural gas main.
A fire department spokesman told the Star-Telegram that the leak was fixed and firefighters will let it burn out.
Several blocks in the immediate area were without power, and several evacuations were made, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Some roads have been closed off, including Weatherford Street, and may cause traffic headaches during the evening commute.
