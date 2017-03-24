1 woman shoots another in south Fort Worth, police say

A young woman was shot by another woman Friday morning in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Bessie Street in south Fort Worth about 7:15 a.m., according to the police call sheet. Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman, said a young woman was shot by another woman believed to be intoxicated with either alcohol, drugs or both.
The severity of the victim’s injuries were unknown late Friday morning, Segura said.
Police believe the young women, between 17-20 years old, know each other, Segura said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
