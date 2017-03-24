1 woman shoots another in south Fort Worth, police say

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:30 Fort Worth police looking for more information in hit and run that killed 8-year-old

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo