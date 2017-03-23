Family of girl killed by hit-and-run driver: ‘He should be a man and come forward’

Aja Hill’s grandfather said he was not sad during a candlelight vigil on Thursday night near the spot where his “road buddy” was fatally injured during a hit-and-run collision last week.

“I know I will see her again,” said Bobbie Lewis, 66.

Lewis said he will miss Aja’s good-morning kisses and her company.

“She loved her grandmother,” Lewis said. “But she would run right past her and ask, ‘What are we doing today, grandpa?’ ”

Aja had been enjoying spring break with her brother and cousin, riding scooters near their home in the 1500 block of Barron Lane, southeast of downtown.

Lewis said Aja had crossed the street to get a scooter from a neighbor and when she crossed again a black Dodge Charger struck her about 2:15 p.m.

She died about two hours later at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The driver who hit Aja has not been arrested, but police have identified a 22-year-old male who is a person of interest. Relatives asked during the vigil that the driver come forward.

“I don’t have no hard feelings toward the young man,” Lewis said to the gathering. “God bless him and God keep him, because I don’t know his background. But whatever his background is he should be a man and come forward and let God know what he did. Because we know and God definitely knows.”

Family members also asked that people attending the vigil sign a petition asking authorities to install speed bumps along Barron Lane so that this does not happen to another family.

Siani Lewis, Aja’s 17-year-old cousin, said the family is upset about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We just want justice for Aja,” she said.