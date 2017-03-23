One case dismissed, new arrest made in killing of Fort Worth teen

A new arrest has been made in the killing of a teen in east Fort Worth in October, while another suspect’s charge in the case has been dismissed, according to police and court records.
Naficy Vondrake Baker, 24, faces a capital murder charge in the broad daylight robbery and fatal shooting of Chaz Gilley, 18.
Baker was arrested by fugitive officers Wednesday, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman. He remained at the Mansfield Jail on Thursday with his bail set at $500,000.
James E. Murphy, 38, was initially arrested and indicted in the case, but the murder charge against him was dismissed Wednesday at prosecutorial discretion, according to Tarrant County court records.
We are confident of James Murphy’s innocence on this crime.
District attorney’s office statement through spokeswoman Sam Jordan
Lajerrian Montae Morgan, 24, another suspect in the case who was arrested in November, still faces a capital murder charge, court records show.
In a statement through spokeswoman Sam Jordan, the district attorney’s office said information obtained through the arrest of Morgan “shed doubt on Murphy’s involvement” and a different suspect was identified.
“We are confident of James Murphy’s innocence on this crime,” the statement said.
Gilley was shot Oct. 7 as he rode his bike home on East Berry Street, police said. Investigators believed he was randomly targeted. A passerby took Gilley to a fire station, where an ambulance picked him up. He died the next day, Oct. 8, in the operating room at John Peter Smith Hospital.
The teen had gone to a Wal-Mart on Berry Street to open an account at First Convenience Bank so that he could cash his first paycheck, his mother, Chesala Sanderson, told the Star-Telegram.
Baker was convicted in 2014 in Tarrant County on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison.
Murphy remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, facing an unrelated charge in the robbery of a game room on Oct. 14.
Murphy also had a capital murder charge dismissed by prosecutors in 2009 in the killing of a 16-year-old boy.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
