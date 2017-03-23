‘Cool Hand Luke’ parking meter crimes rampant in downtown Fort Worth

Paul Newman is probably smiling.
But city officials aren’t.
In the past three to four weeks, an estimated 35 “heads” of parking meters have been stolen from various locations in the downtown area, a crime that sent Newman to prison in the 1967 movie “Cool Hand Luke.”
“Thus far all of the thefts appear to be concentrated in the southern portion of the downtown area,” Fort Worth officer Daniel Segura said Thursday in an email.
The thieves have cut off the “heads” of parking meters, leaving only a pole. A row of oParking meters at 800 W. Fifth St., in front of First United Methodist Church, is among those vandalized.
Fort Worth Police encouraged downtown visitors, commuters and residents to report any suspicious activity, especially around the still standing parking meters.
“I believe they do it more for the coins than the metal,” Segura said, in reference to the thefts.
But Cool Hand Luke would be the first to tell you that stealing for quarters is not a big payoff.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
