Woman found dead in southeast Fort Worth

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman found in southeast Fort Worth on Thursday morning.
Police said someone passing by found the body of Krychaun Allen, of Fort Worth, about 7:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pate Drive, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
The Tarrant County medical examiner listed her place of death as “side yard of a private residence.” Her cause and manner of death have not been released.
No other details were released.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
