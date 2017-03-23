Fort Worth

Woman found dead in southeast Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman found in southeast Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

Police said someone passing by found the body of Krychaun Allen, of Fort Worth, about 7:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pate Drive, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

The Tarrant County medical examiner listed her place of death as “side yard of a private residence.” Her cause and manner of death have not been released.

No other details were released.

