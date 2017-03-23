Fort Worth

Water main break forces closure of West Seventh in Fort Worth

The city is responding to a reported water main break in the downtown Fort Worth area Thursday morning.

The 10-inch main break was reported and confirmed around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street, said Sally Ellertson, a city spokeswoman.

Police helped close the street as the city responded to fix the problem. Westbound lanes from Henderson Street to Summit Avenue are closed, and only one eastbound lane remained open as businesses were notified Thursday morning, Ellertson said.

About 9 a.m., it remained unclear how many people were affected by the break, said Hilda Zuniga, a water department spokeswoman.

This story is developing and will be updated.

