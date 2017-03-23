Gusty winds, thunderstorms on the way in North Texas

Hang on to your hats — a gusty, warm day is in the forecast Thursday in North Texas.
A wind advisory is in effect from Thursday morning until Friday with wind gusts from the south reaching up to 30 mph but staying consistent between 15 and 20 mph, said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist. It should feel slightly muggy outside with a high of 85 and low in the mid 60s.
Thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west overnight bringing a brief stint of heavy rain to Fort Worth around 7 a.m. Friday. The storms are not expected to be severe in Tarrant County but there is potential for thunder, lightning and high winds.
“The spring season is starting right on time,” Hernandez said. “It’s a good time to get prepared. [The weather] is going to be active with potential severe weather into next week.”
The rain won’t bring much relief in temperatures as Friday’s high remains in the low 80s while overnight could drop into the mid 50s.
Another chance for rain is possible Sunday, Hernandez said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
